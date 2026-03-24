'Frightening' floods hit popular Canary Islands destination just ahead of Easter getaways with flats 'destroyed'

Users on Facebook shared pictures and images of an area of Playa Blanca in Lanzarote hit by floods yesterday evening.

The destination is a popular holiday destination spot for British holidaymakers.

The area affected was Faro Park, a residential suburb with housing estates, a row of supermarkets, bars, and restaurants.

Pictures and videos shared on Facebook yesterday evening shows roads completely flooded and cars submerged in water.

One user commented: "It was flooded in Faro Park area, causing considerable damage to some properties, and local infrastructure."

Heavy rain causes floods in an area of Playa Blanca, Lanzarote. (Photo: Brendan O Connor/Facebook)

Another user added: "It's all true, two of my friend's basement flats have been totally destroyed.

"It's going to be a big clear up and right now, nobody know's when it may return to normal, electric, water etc."

A third commented that it was "frightening" but the weather is "stunning" today (Tuesday 24 March).

The bad weather comes as Storm Therese continues to affect the Canary Islands.

The storm hit the Canaries last week and still continues to bring more rain and unsettled weather until at least Wednesday (25 March).

Both Lanzarote and Fuerteventura were on a yellow alert throughout night last night, with forecasts of up to 15mm of rain per hour, along with the possibility of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

It seems that the storm has diminished in Lanzarote today and normal conditions will start to return on Wednesday, as the wind shifts northerly.