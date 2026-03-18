We are a travel-loving couple from the West Midlands who've visited 95 countries over 57 years - but one place stood out above the rest
Watch West Midlands pensioners Ann and Alan Cooper discuss their 57 years of travelling during which they’ve visited 95 countries.
Britain’s most well-travelled couple Ann and Alan Cooper from the West Midlands have vowed to carry on backpacking despite their ageing years - after spending nearly six decades visiting 95 different countries across the world.
The jet-setting pensioners first caught the travel bug back in 1970, shortly after getting married, when they drove across Europe and India before catching a boat to live in Australia for two years.
Ann, 78, and Alan, 85, have since spent the next 57 years dedicated to seeing different areas of the world - often by "winging it" on a budget, staying in cheap hostels and using public transport.
The young-at-heart couple still average around two trips abroad - often for several weeks or months at a time - and have vowed to keep on travelling until they are no longer able to.
Ann, a former marriage counsellor, and Alan, a retired factory worker, say they have managed to afford and maintain their lifestyle by cutting back on life's luxuries and keeping all their savings for travel.
And while many pensioners might prefer a cruise or a sunshine break, the couple prefer visiting the likes of Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh and Rwanda - where they have just returned from.
Ann, of Rugby, Warwickshire, said a plan to emigrate to Australia back in 1969 was the start of their globe-trotting lifelong adventure which has nearly spanned 60 years.
She said: "We married in 1967 and decided we wanted to go travelling in 1969, then the plan was to emigrate to Australia or Canada at first.
"I saved up by working as a window dresser for a department store and then as parking warden for a few months while Alan worked in a factory.
“We bought a van and set off across Europe and into Asia - travelling through Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and spent six months in India. However the Arab/Israeli war stopped the flow of boats across to Australia for some time, so we didn't get there until 1971. We spent two and a half years in Oz before returning to the UK when we had the eldest of our two sons and wondered if we making the right decision."
Travelling took a back seat for a while as their two boys grew up - but the couple would still find time to go away for a month at a time on camping and biking trips by saving up the holiday time from their jobs.
But on their 25th wedding anniversary, they rekindled their passion for travelling - and have been jetting off for six week long adventures twice a year since the 1990s.
Ann said: "I worked as a marriage guidance counsellor and later an educational social worker. My husband worked in a factory and then joined the prison service and everything we have ever earned has gone into travelling really.
"We are very frugal and everything is done on a budget - we don't live the high life at home, I don't drink, or smoke, I don't have jewellery, we cut each other's hair, we don't go out for dinners or have takeaways.
"It was our 25th wedding anniversary in around 1992 where we went off again for prolonged periods of time - spending six months in Asia and the likes of Sri-Lanka and Bangladesh, Indonesia.
"We went across Africa essentially on the back of a truck - seeing South Africa, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Mali. That took five months and we were with 26 other people sleeping in a tent, which was essentially a pop up umbrella.
"But I still managed to make a sponge jam pudding in a Dutch oven - I think I must be the only person to try that in the middle of Africa."
The couple continued to travel as much as they could and when Alan retired at 60 - the pair then went about ticking off even more countries.
Ann said: "We did another six month trip and this time ticked off New Zealand, South America and doing Hawaii and Tonga.
"It was the early days of ATMs then and we didn't really trust them so we were walking around like the Michelin Man with our cash and traveller's cheques all strapped all around us.
"We've caught buses and trains all across Canada and into the USA and gone camping across Europe on around eight different occasions. We only spend a day or two at one camp site and then just rock up at another.
"We set off in our car with a two man tent and our bikes for a few weeks at a time. Even while working we would just use up all our holiday on going on extended trips.
"They are never your traditional five star hotels by the beach - we like to call them adventures or expeditions. Many of the countries we visited were not very well trodden or touristy at the time and we've seen some truly beautiful places but also many impoverished places too.
"But everywhere the people have been amazing and we've bumped into some characters. One time we were camping in Croatia and met these Americans - one of them had flown on the Apollo missions and another time we met the deputy attorney general of Bangladesh. All we wanted to talk about was Shakespeare and we had dinner in his home.
"Alan and I are sort of best mates and enjoy each other's company - you have to be really to do what we do. All our spare time and money is spent on travelling and we'll keep going for as long as we can.
"Our most recent trip to Rwanda which we returned from three weeks ago, I booked one night in a hotel and then it was a case of just bowling up to guest houses saying we're budget travellers and do you offer discounts. We just wing it as we go and it makes that adventure a little more unpredictable and exciting. As long as it has clean sheets, a toilet and a shower - we're usually pretty happy.
"My husband is interested in history and politics so we've been to a lot of previously war-torn countries and how they have rebuilt themselves."
The couple, who have two sons and have been married 58 years, say it's difficult to pick a favourite destination but they were both huge fans of Turkey and New Zealand.
Ann said: "It is hard to pick a favourite but New Zealand was beautiful but everywhere you go there are images carved into your mind forever.
"I remember the sun breaking through the clouds as we visited Machu Picchu and that was very magical as was visiting the Christ the Redeemer of the Andes and Iguazu Falls in Argentina.
"We've always caught local buses and trains, backpacking our way through hostels, sometimes we've hired cars and driven but we've always made it affordable. It's sometimes not been very luxurious but it's always an adventure."
List of countries visited
1. Afghanistan
2. Albania
3. Andorra
4. Antigua and Barbuda
5. Argentina
6. Armenia
7. Australia
8. Austria
9. Bangladesh
10. Barbados
11.Bavaria
12. Belgium
13. Belize
14. Benin
15. Bolivia
16.Bosnia and Herzegovina
17. Botswana
18. Brazil
19. Burkina Faso
20. Burma
21. Burundi
22. Cambodia
23. Cameroon
24. Canada
25. Chad
26. Colombia
27. Croatia
28. Cuba
29. Czechoslovakia*
30. East Germany
31. Ecuador
32. Egypt
33. Ethiopia
34. France
35. Georgia
36. Germany
37. Ghana
38. Greece
39. Hawaii
40. Hungary
41. India
42. Indonesia
43. Iran
44. Iraq
45. Ireland
46. Italy
47. Kenya
48. Kingdom of Serbia/Yugoslavia*
49. Liechtenstein
50. Luxembourg
51. Malaysia
52. Mali
53. Malta
54. Mauritania
55. Mexico
56. Montenegro
57. Morocco
58. Mozambique
59. Namibia
60. Nepal
61. Netherlands, The
62. New Zealand
63. Nigeria
64. North Macedonia
65. Orange Free State - South America
66. Pakistan
67. Paraguay
68. Peru
69. Philippines
70. Poland
71. Portugal
72. Qatar
73. Romania
74. Rwanda
75. Saint Lucia
76. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
77. San Marino
78. Serbia
79. Singapore
80. Slovakia
81. Slovenia
82. South Africa
83. Spain
84. Sri Lanka
85. Sudan
86. Switzerland
87. Tanzania
88. Thailand
89. Togo
90. Tonga
91. Tunisia
92. Turkey
93. Uganda
94. Vietnam
95. Zimbabwe