The best destinations to fly to from Birmingham Airport - according to you

From sun-soaked Mediterranean escapes to cosmopolitan European hubs, the airport connects travellers to hundreds of destinations, making it a versatile choice for both spontaneous city breaks and long-haul adventures.

Whether you’re chasing cultural experiences, beachside relaxation, or thrilling adventures, Birmingham Airport offers flights that cater to every type of journey.

We asked our readers, with their first-hand experiences and insider tips, what they think are the best destinations to travel to from the West Midlands hub.

Tourists visit the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Cathedral in the "Square of Miracle" in Pisa, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

From buzzing city breaks to relaxing seaside escapes, this list reflects the destinations that our travellers consistently return to, rave about, and recommend as the best places to fly to from Birmingham Airport.

Tunisia

Tunisia offers a diverse range of experiences, making it an ideal destination for history buffs, beach lovers, and adventure seekers. EasyJet flies direct to Enfidha-Hamamet Airport (NBE). The flight time is approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Lisbon

You can fly direct from Birmingham Airport to Lisbon via Ryanair and easyJet. Lisbon is the capital of Portugal and boasts charming mix of historic sites, vibrant culture, delicious food and beautiful views.

Historical trams of Carris in Lisbon. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Greece

Direct flights from Birmingham to Greece are available with operators like Jet2, Ryanair, and EasyJet, with prices starting from as low as £29–£49 to destinations like Corfu, Rhodes, Crete and Athens. Many summer holiday favourites like Kos, Corfu, Zakinthos, Kefalonia and Preveza are served directly from Birmingham without stopovers - ideal for beach vacations and island hopping.

Mexico

TUI Airways operates non‑stop flights from Birmingham Airport directly to Cancún International Airport. You can also reach Mexico’s capital and other major destinations with one connection.

Frankfurt

Frankfurt is a German city of old-world charm and modern flair. Direct flights from Birmingham to Frankfurt are primarily operated by Lufthansa, with a flight duration of approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Tourists walk on the central Roemer Square in Frankfurt. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona

The city offers a perfect mix of historic, narrow streets in the Gothic Quarter and modern energy, making it an ideal trip for art, food, and history lovers. There are direct flights from Birmingham to Barcelona with multiple budget carriers, typically taking around 2 hours to 2 hours 15 minutes. Ryanair, Jet2, and Vueling offer frequent, year-round, or seasonal non-stop flights, with prices often starting as low as £15 to £30 one-way.

Gibraltar

EasyJet operates direct flights from Birmingham to Gibraltar, usually running twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. The flight time is approximately 2 hours 55 minutes to 3 hours 15 minutes. The British Overseas Territory boasts dramatic sea views, tax-free shopping, and stunning, accessible nature reserves.

Pisa

Direct flights from Birmingham to Pisa are primarily operated by Ryanair, with an average flight time of roughly 2 hours and 20 minutes. Pisa is a wonderful tourist destination in the centre of Tuscany. A lively city, full of events.

Belfast

Aer Lingus operates non‑stop flights to Belfast City Airport - which is the airport closes to the city centre. EasyJet also operates non‑stop flights from Birmingham Airport to Belfast International Airport. From this airport you can get a bus into the city centre for cheap. Belfast is a top European destination steeped in political heritage and boasting a vibrant city centre.

Belfast City Hall. (Photo: Macnolete, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Cork

If you’re planning a quick getaway from the Midlands to Ireland’s lively southern city of Cork, direct flights from Birmingham Airport are available and very convenient - perfect for short breaks, city trips or exploring the Irish coast. Ryanair operates non‑stop flights from Birmingham Airport to Cork Airport.