Travel review: I enjoyed a luxurious meal and spa experience at Carden Park in Cheshire

​Carden Park boasts a stunning 1,000-acre landscape featuring two championship golf courses, an award-winning spa, its very own vineyard, and a range of dining options from indulgent afternoon teas to light lunches to fine dining.

My husband and I had very high hopes when we checked in for a weekend break and we were not disappointed.

The hotel, near Chester, has recently revealed a £6.5 million refurbishment to its bedrooms, many of which offer stunning views of the Cheshire countryside and the Welsh hills beyond.

But before we could relax in our room, we needed to charge our electric car and I was pleased to see that Carden Park had a number of electric chargers dotted about its car parks.

Leaving the Renault to recharge, we went to reception to check in to our suite.

A luxury suite room

We couldn’t have asked for a better view of the picturesque surroundings including the Sculpture Garden at the front of the hotel and one of Carden Park’s two golf courses.

After a cup of coffee, we went to explore and get a closer look at the artwork.

Curated by Grant Ford, BBC’s Antiques Roadshow expert and Fine Art curator, the garden features pieces created by leading sculptors and artists, which are for sale if anyone wants to take home a unique souvenir.

We also wandered around the parkland and the paths that wind their way around the Championship Nicklaus Golf Course.

Golfers are spoilt for choice as Carden Park is also home to the Championship Cheshire Golf Course as well as two putting greens, refurbished clubhouse, TopTracer driving range, and a short game area.

We had a table booked in The Vines restaurant which this year has been awarded three rosettes at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards. Executive Chef Graham Tinsley MBE and Head Chef Harri Williams offer a seasonal à la carte menu with the finest locally sourced ingredients.

We started with pre-dinner drinks in Goldie’s Lounge where we were offered a complimentary selection of chef’s snacks.

We alerted our waiter of my husband’s gluten intolerance and he swiftly returned with gluten-free canapes. They were all delicious.

Baked Alaska served at The Vines

While relaxing with our drinks, we perused the menu to select our starters and main courses. We were told the chefs would be able to adapt the dishes to ensure they were gluten-free, which meant my husband was not restricted.

I selected the seared tuna with molasses, ponzu, avocado, cucumber, wasabi and sesame cracker to start followed by poached chicken breast with Pied de Mouton mushroom, pomme puree, cavola nero, parsnip, crispy chicken wing and pancetta jus. The tuna was full of flavour with a melt in your mouth texture and the chicken was even better.

My husband opted for the sirloin of sashi beef which was served with kohlrabi, shallot, wood sorrel and warm truffle dressing and for his main he enjoyed the roast loin of Powys venison with king oyster mushroom, turnip, sage and plus jus with a side of pomme puree.

He was delighted with both courses and said he could have eaten the venison again, despite it being a pretty sizable portion.

We couldn’t leave without dessert and I went for one of my favourites – milk chocolate mousse. It was served with a bitter chocolate sorbet, mint cream and a feuillantine crisp. Each mouthful was a delight. My husband had opted for the baked Alaska as it could be made gluten-free and proved to be quite a spectacle. Served with a blood orange sorbet, it was flamed with limoncello.

We had a wonderful meal and we were so well-looked after by the friendly staff who made sure we had everything we needed and kept our glasses of water topped up throughout the evening.

After a good night’s sleep in our very comfortable room, we headed downstairs to breakfast. Guests can choose from the Great British Breakfast buffet which includes all of your usual hot items such as sausage, bacon and eggs and the Continental buffet with a wide selection of bread and pastries, cereals, fresh fruit, and cold meats and cheeses.

We enjoyed our breakfast before another walk around the grounds. Neil then went to relax with a book in the garden while I headed to Carden Park’s impressive spa, which took home ‘Spa of the Year’ at this year’s AA awards.

It offers a wide range of treatments and experiences as well as a spa garden featuring facilities such as an outdoor vitality pool, three hot tubs, fire pit and thermal pods.

The beauty bar at The Spa at Carden Park

I had opted for a much-need ‘soothing hands ritual’ which took place in the Bollinger Beauty Bar which also offers manicures, pedicures, facials, make-up and more. My 50-minute treatment involved my hands being soaked, cleansed and exfoliated with Margaret Dabbs’ products, before a deeply relaxing pressure point massage. I then chose from dozens of colours of polish to finish the ritual.

It was a very relaxing experience as I looked out on the countryside views and it definitely made me want to treat myself to a full day of pampering.

To end our day, my husband joined me for a healthy and very tasty lunch in the Elements restaurant.

There is plenty at Carden Park for longer breaks and family getaways, including outdoor activities such as an aerial adventure course, archery, mini quads and Segways.

We had a fantastic, relaxing break and we are already planning a return visit sometime soon.

