Travel warning news: UK holidaymakers warned over travelling to Spain, France, Portugal or Greece this summer as flight prices soar
UK holidaymakers planning to book their summer getaways to popular destinations including Spain, France, and Portugal have been issued a travel warning due to soaring flight prices.
According to comparison site Hopper, trips to Barcelona have gone up by just under a third, from £143 to £187, whilst journeys to Malaga have risen from £192 to £246, a rise of 28 per cent.
The Mirror reports that the biggest price rise is on return flights from the UK to Menorca which have rocketed 63 per cent, from £178 in January 2020 to £291 today. A trip to Athens will also set you back £223, up from £182, whilst you’ll need to fork out £340 for a flight Mykonos, up from £278.
Prices to locations such as Faro and Porto have also increased. A return flight to these destinations will cost you £234 and £182 respectively – up from £196 and £155. However, not all destinations have seen inflated flight prices.