Travel warning news: UK holidaymakers warned over travelling to Spain, France, Portugal or Greece this summer as flight prices soar

According to comparison site Hopper, trips to Barcelona have gone up by just under a third, from £143 to £187, whilst journeys to Malaga have risen from £192 to £246, a rise of 28 per cent.

The Mirror reports that the biggest price rise is on return flights from the UK to Menorca which have rocketed 63 per cent, from £178 in January 2020 to £291 today. A trip to Athens will also set you back £223, up from £182, whilst you’ll need to fork out £340 for a flight Mykonos, up from £278.

Prices to locations such as Faro and Porto have also increased. A return flight to these destinations will cost you £234 and £182 respectively – up from £196 and £155. However, not all destinations have seen inflated flight prices.