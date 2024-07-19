Review: We stayed in a magical part of Alton Towers Resort and there were so many highlights

We'd had a hectic time at Alton Towers theme park, hearing loud screams of delight – and some of fear – from thrill-seekers tackling various challenging rides throughout a jam-packed morning and afternoon.

And then, at the end of a fantastic day, we headed to our home for the night – a woodland lodge in The Enchanted Village.

Though part of Alton Towers, this seemed a million miles away from the full-on day of activities we'd thoroughly enjoyed and that's what I loved about it.

A woodland lodge at Snapdragon Ridge

I've been lucky enough to stay in Alton Towers Hotel and CBeebies Hotel previously and both have been wonderful stays, particularly for the kids. The kind of stays where you 'make memories' with your family.

But the Enchanted Village offered something different. It was less chaotic, a chance to put your aching feet up and rest and recuperate at the end of the tiring day. That's not to say it's boring though. There's lots to do for children, with plenty of play areas and open, green space to burn off any excess energy.

Children can't help but be left wide-eyed by a first sight of this spot. It was like Hobbiton had just leapt out of the pages of the JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

The Crooked Spoon

You can even create your own folklore name by following the instructions on a board. It turns out, for one night only, I was 'Buckthorn Bunnytail'. I think it has a ring to it.

When walking to the village, not too far from the monorail, you are greeted by a beautifully-lit village, providing you arrive as dark is setting in.

With no cars allowed in the centre, it feels like you really are away from things, in this magical world.

There's a fantastic hospitality area called the Crooked Spoon, a quirky bar where you can enjoy a meal and drink. Staff there serve a pretty special breakfast on the morning after your stay too, with cooked options as well as cereal and a selection of fruit and pastries.

The second room has beautiful, magical features

Our lodge for the night was in Snapdragon Ridge. I loved the fact that each little avenue within this village had a magical name – Longtails Oaks, Huckleberry Retreat and Honeysuckle Hollow were other names.

The lodges all have that feeling of being in The Shire, homes complete with a crooked roof and woodland-themed decor.

The accommodation was impressive on the eye. The main room, which included hot drink-making facilities and a television, had a cute fairy door on the floor which lit up.

A second bedroom, for the kids, had a huge tree on one wall, while the floor was designed to look like grass with a cute picnic basket.

The second room also included a bunk bed and pull out bed underneath it while the bathroom had a bath and shower.

Each lodge has a nice decking area with seating at the front. Had the weather been warmer, I could have quite easily sat outside that evening with a glass of wine and a book.

The bedroom

I needed a relax too after an exhilarating day in the theme park. The sad thing for me about my daughter Eleanor now being 12 is that our theme park ambitions have become more distanced. I was content on the rides in the bright and eye-catching CBeebiesLand – celebrating ten years this summer – when she was a toddler.

She's grown out of that now though and so I've passed the mantle onto her mum, Amy, in terms of the bigger rides, coward that I am. I did, however, really enjoy The Curse at Alton Manor, a spooky ride with plenty of surprises, that is great value and keeps the interest going throughout.

CBeebies Land is ten this year

The Congo River Rapids were great too and popular with visitors on the day while our group gave a big thumbs up to Thi3teen, Runaway Mine Train, Flavio's Fabulous Fandango, Marauders Mayhem and The Blade.

I watched in awe as people took on Nemesis Reborn. Oh to be that brave!

The great thing about Alton Towers, though, is there is plenty for all ages, particularly with CBeebies Land and David Walliams' World.

Inside the World of David Walliams

Away from rides, it's also nice to be able to take in the beautiful gardens and Sharkbait Reef, a mini Sea Life Centre.

There are plenty of food options as a guest in the Enchanted Village – you can check into the Crooked Spoon for a bite to eat, or head over to the other hotels to enjoy their restaurants.

Alton Towers has lots to capture your attention

We decided to make the most of our visit and try the Rollercoaster Restaurant.

You pull up the menu through a QR code and minutes later your order spirals down to your table on a mini rollercoaster.

It’s a lively and stimulating experience with loud music and flashing lights, so if you want something more relaxing, you’re better off at another of the resort's eateries. However, it’s a unique experience.

The Rollercoaster Restaurant

After breakfast and packing up the last of our things after a great first day, we headed over to the Splash Landings Hotel to enjoy the waterpark.

It’s bright and colourful with lots of activities to keep the whole family entertained – there’s a lazy river, bubbly pools, and loads of interactive elements like water blasters to strike unsuspecting people and the huge bucket that empties a tidal wave of water from above every few minutes.

Most popular are the four slides (although one was out of action on the day we visited). Eleanor wasn’t brave enough to tackle the largest, Master Blaster, but happily rode the all-ages slides, Rush 'N' Rampage, where you can choose a soundtrack for your trip.

Eleanor at the theme park

Whizzing along to the Alton Towers theme music is quite a rush and great way to end a fun and magical stay.

Find out about rides at Alton Towers at https://www.altontowers.com/explore/theme-park/rides-attractions/

For details of the woodland lodges at the Enchanted Village, see https://www.altontowers.com/short-breaks/accommodation/woodland-lodges/