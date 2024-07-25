RAC forecasts 'weekend of woe' on West Midlands roads amid summer holiday getaway - here's where

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The RAC estimated that 13.8 million motorists in the UK will embark on leisure trips between Friday and Sunday.

The M6 and M5 in the West Midlands are among areas expected to be busy and anyone travelling south or towards North Wales are also warned to expect possible delays.

The RAC say it will be the second busiest summer getaway weekend since 2015, behind 2022 when 18.8 million hit the road amid a heatwave and after two years of coronavirus lockdowns.

Congestion could peak today as commuting traffic will compete for road space with at least 3.2 million drivers making leisure journeys such as to airports, for holidays within the UK, or day trips.

A further 3.6 million and 2.9 million trips are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday respectively, with around four million more expected at some point between Friday and Sunday.

Transport analytics company Inrix warned drivers wanting to avoid the worst delays not to travel between 12pm and 5pm on Friday or Saturday, and between 11am and 1pm on Sunday.

Traffic on routes serving popular seaside towns is expected to build from Friday afternoon.

Which roads are most likely to be congested, according to the RAC?

STAFFORD PIC PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 5/8/2019 PIC ONLY Traffic caught in roadworks, at Moss Pit, Stafford, on the A449..

The worst queues are expected to be more than two hours on Saturday lunchtime on the M5 heading south from Junction 15 near Bristol to Junction 23 for Bridgwater, as holidaymakers flock to Devon and Cornwall.

And A-roads from the West Midlands to North Wales are also expected to be busy, with tourism bosses in Snowdonia urging motorists to drive and park sensibly in order to reduce congestion.

RAC spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “To avoid a weekend of woe on the roads during one of the busiest of the year, we’d advise as many people as possible to leave as early as they can to try and disperse car journeys over a longer period.

“Any holidaymakers – whether they’re driving to a UK destination or heading overseas – should plan their journeys carefully and leave plenty of extra time before setting off.”

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue said: “Drivers should expect long queues on major roads when heading to and from their destinations during this summer getaway.

“Being flexible with your route – whether it’s the time you leave or a journey that’s longer in miles with fewer delays – could also reduce the stress of being held up and make for a more enjoyable trip.”

An RAC survey indicated 11 per cent of motorists have driven to a holiday destination knowing there was a problem with their vehicle.

Ms Simpson said the results of the poll were “a huge concern”.

She urged all drivers to ensure their cars are ready for a trip by getting all outstanding issues fixed, and to check oil, coolant and tyre treads and pressures before setting off.