easyJet announces profits increase after opening Birmingham Airport hub

It comes as the carrier has expanded its presence in the West Midlands.

Birmingham Airport became its first new easyJet base in the UK in more than a decade, creating 140 direct jobs for pilots and crew in the UK and supporting around 1,200 jobs in total.

It also launched new routes from Birmingham, including Berlin, Alicante, Tenerife and Barcelona as well as a year-round route to Sharm el Sheikh.

The airline reported headline pre-tax profits of £236 million for the three months to June 30, up from £203 million a year ago.

It carried eight per cent more passengers in the quarter at 25.3 million and said trading was also boosted by strong demand for easyJet Holidays, with the division seeing pre-tax profits jump to £73 million from £49 million a year earlier.

EasyJet now expects the holidays arm to deliver annual pre-tax profits of more than £180 million, up more than 48 per cent year on year.

Outgoing chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Our strong performance in the quarter has been driven by more customers choosing easyJet for our unrivalled network of destinations and value for money.

File photo dated 17/5/2021 of an easyJet plane at Gatwick Airport. EasyJet said it reduced its losses in the final three months of 2023 despite suffering a 40 million hit from the Hamas-Israel conflict. The airline recorded a loss before tax of 126 million between October and December last year, down from 133 million during the same period in 2022. Issue date: Wednesday January 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story AIR EasyJet. Photo credit should read: David Parry/PA Wire

“This result was achieved despite Easter falling into March this year, demonstrating the continued importance of travel and this means we remain on track to deliver another record-breaking summer, taking us a step closer to our medium-term targets.”

On Monday, rival airline Ryanair, which also operates from Birmingham Airport, said over the peak summer months airfares will be “materially lower” than last year, as it reported plummeting quarterly profits.

Lower prices over spring pushed profits down 46 per cent to £303 million for the three months to June 30.

The average fare fell 15 per cent to £35 year on year, while passenger numbers rose 10 per cent to 55.5 million.

Asked about the contrast in financial results, Mr Lundgren said it is “difficult to comment” as only 20 per cent of easyJet’s network operates “head-to-head” with Ryanair.

He added that easyJet’s performance is “in line with the guidance that we have previously given” and “demand for the network and for the brand is strong”.

Mr Lundgren said in July easyJet suffered a 28 per cent increase in delays caused by air traffic control (ATC) restrictions compared with the same month in 2023.

He said parts of Europe are “consistently understaffed” for air traffic controllers.

He questioned if constraints blamed by ATC on severe weather are being “labelled correctly” or whether “they can’t cope” with the volume of flights.

The amount of disruption is “not acceptable” and there is “no excuse”, he said.

Mr Lundgren added: “We’re working with it, and every day we’re trying to see what we can do - together with other airlines also - to improve the situation, but it is challenging.”