Ryanair announces new routes from Birmingham for its summer schedule

The Irish based airline will operates eight aircraft out of Birmingham, representing an investment of 800m euros

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan welcomed the news whilst hitting out at the UK government for raising Air Passenger Duty (APD).

She said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our Summer 2025 schedule for Birmingham, with 45 exciting routes to choose from, including must-visit city break destinations like Barcelona, Berlin, Milan, and Paris, as well as top holiday hotspots like Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Malta, and Tenerife, and all at the lowest fares in Europe.

Ryanair has announced a new summer schedule from Birmingham

" If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also added extra frequencies on 31 of our most popular routes for summer 2025, like Alicante, Faro, and Malaga.

"While this is great news for UK passengers looking to get away to soak up some sun this summer, Ryanair could be growing more rapidly to/from the UK, but Rachel Reeves’ bizarre decision to raise APD taxes by £2 per passenger damages these growth prospects, and in particular regional UK airports.

"If the UK government. wants to deliver growth, they should abolish their penal and damaging APD tax, which makes the UK uncompetitive when EU countries like Hungary, Ireland, Sweden and regions in Italy are abolishing aviation taxes, and winning dramatic traffic, tourism, and jobs growth from the UK as a result.”