Urgent travel advice for British holidaymakers: Foreign Office warns of increased risk in 18 countries including popular holiday destinations

According to nationalworld.com, the Foreign Office has issued an urgent travel warning to UK holidaymakers about increased risks in 18 countries including popular Mediterranean holiday destinations.

The government issued its latest advisory overnight as tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, escalated.

The tensions in the region could potentially impact the safety of destinations around the southern Mediterranean and the Middle East. The Foreign Office cautioned: "There is rising tension between Iran and Israel.

“Any military action could escalate quickly and could pose risks for the wider region. If you are in the region, or considering travel to the region, monitor news updates and continue to check FCDO travel advice for updates."

The UK government has expressed particular concern for British nationals visiting these areas, stating: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.

You should remain vigilant at all times. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Find out how to reduce your risk from terrorism while abroad."

The Foreign Office said a terror attack was ‘likely’ and added that attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.

The statement added: “Terrorists continue to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region. These include references to attacks on western interests, including against UK citizens.

"Targets may include: residential compounds, military sites, oil, transport, aviation interests, crowded places, restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centres, places of worship.” Holidaymakers and travellers alike are advised to check the latest advice for the country they are planning on travelling to.