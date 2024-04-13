Holidaymakers warned to avoid popular destination this summer over 'unbearably' hot temperatures

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A travel warning has been issued to those booking a holiday this summer to not visit some Spanish locations due to extreme weather conditions.

A report from BirminghamLive says that travel experts have issued the warning after researchers analysed the average daytime temperatures, average UV rating and a "humidity discomfort" level for all of Spain's most popular tourist destinations in the months of March, April, May and June.

Valencia has warm temperatures of between 19C and 26C, while Castellon de la Plana came second with 18C in April right up to 27C in June. Huelva came in third spot with cooler temperature levels than rival towns and cities.

Javea is expected to reach highs of 18C throughout April, and 20C, 23C and 26C from May onwards.

Moraira is also in the top five with highs of 26C in July, while Alicante comes in with highs of 27C.

Spain registered more than 100 million international visitors in 2022 alone. In January this year, Spain experienced a day of historic heat with some areas recording temperatures of more than 28C.

Throughout January, temperature records have been broken in more than 90 places, according to Spanish meteorology institute AEMET.

Last year the country experienced an extreme heatwave with temperatures soaring as high as 46.8C in some parts of the country and night-time temperatures only falling below 24C in the far north.