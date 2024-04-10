Yellow fever vaccine: Holidaymakers issued travel warning as fatal disease surges - symptoms and how to reduce risk

Travel Health Pro, an official government advice site used by the Foreign Office, has highlighted the rise of yellow fever, a disease that became well known in the 18th century when it was frequently called ‘Yellow Jack’.

It caused huge fatalities among soldiers and sailors serving overseas, especially in the tropics. It is spread by mosquitos and can cause a serious haemorrhagic illness which can be fatal for humans.

Tourists heading to the Caribbean, parts of Africa, Central and South America are being warned to be vigilant. Countries which have experienced recent outbreaks include Trinidad in the Caribbean, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Togo and Uganda.

Seven confirmed yellow fever cases included four fatalities in South America which were reported between January 1 and March 19 this year. There have also been three fatal cases in Colombia, two cases in Guyana and two cases in Peru - which included one death. Brazil has reported confirmed yellow fever in monkeys indicating it is circulating in the country.