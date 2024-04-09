Lanzarote holidays: UK tourists issued holiday warning as Canary Island 'on brink of collapse' amid anti-tourism protests

It comes as mass protests are set to take place on the island on April 20 against “over tourism”.

The demonstrators, who claim to be unaffiliated with any group or political party, have adopted the slogan "Lanzarote has a limit". They are protesting against the impact of tourist overcrowding but clarify that they do not oppose controlled and sustainable tourism.

"Tenerife is a small island with limited resources. The roads are overwhelmed with traffic, there is a hydraulic emergency going on and hotels are full. Many property owners prefer to rent to high-paying visitors and locals are priced out of the market.”

Earlier this month the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, called for "common sense", adding that tourism is the "main source of employment and wealth" for the local economy and urging protestors to be “responsible”. He said that tourists "come to enjoy themselves, to spend a few days and to leave their money in the Canary Islands".

Tensions have heightened in recent months. In Tenerife, leaders called for calm when the mass protests were first announced while residents have increasingly urged for authorities to crackdown on tourism numbers. Locals have demanded a tourism tax and stricter restrictions. In Palm-Mar, a small town on the southern side of the island, graffiti on walls urges tourists to 'go home'.

Locals argue that the influx of tourists has made housing inaccessible and has led to a backlog in health services, as well as issues with waste management, water shortages, and the overcrowding of protected areas. Ruben Zerpa from Canaries Sold Out stressed that they are not against tourists visiting.