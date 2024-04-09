Canary Islands holiday warning: UK tourists issued travel warning as Morocco sends 'warships'

The Canary Islands are bracing for potential disruptions to their peace and tourism due to Morocco's military offensive.

In March 2023, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares remarked on the strengthened ties between Morocco and Spain, citing a new pinnacle in their relationship.

In a recent speech to the Spanish Senate, Albares stressed the importance of maintaining Spain’s relationship with Morocco as a top priority in its foreign and state policies.

The manoeuvres come in the context of escalating regional tensions and increasing interest in maritime security, especially in areas of strategic importance such as the Strait of Gibraltar and the Canary Islands.

Lanzarote, Tenerife and other island holidaymakers have been warned over the military activities.

The president of the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, has voiced staunch opposition to Morocco's planned military manoeuvres off the coast of Western Sahara.

He said: "The area of northwest Africa and the Canary Islands in particular need actions of peace and to flee from any message of militarisation”.