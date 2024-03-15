Archbishop of Wales to launch new books about Mid Wales railways

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

‘Reverend Enthusiasts’ is the third book from Nigel Adams in the series of ‘Talyllyn Railway Recollections’ from specialist publisher Mortons Books.

This book has been written jointly with fellow Talyllyn Railway volunteer Bob Cambridge.

It will be launched by Archbishop of Wales, Most Rev Andy John, at Tywyn on Saturday, March 23.

Nigel will also be launching a second book, entitled ‘The Fairbourne Railway Recollections’, on the same day.

A retired Anglican Priest, who served in Coventry, he now lives in Tywyn and has been volunteering on Talyllyn Railway for more 40 years.

Both books will be officially launched in the Narrow-Gauge Railway Museum at Tywyn Wharf station at 1.30pm by the Archbishop of Wales, a long-time supporter and honorary member of Talyllyn Railway.

The Archbishop joins a long line of clerics who have loved and continue to love trains and railways. One of the most famous was author the Rev W. V. Awdry, creator of Thomas the Tank Engine and a volunteer guard on Talyllyn Railway.

He was probably the first of a number of enthusiastic clerics to become members of Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society, joining in 1952, the second year of its foundation.