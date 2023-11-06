'Delicious food, beautiful grounds and dog-friendly room options ' – Our review of the luxury Tewkesbury Park Hotel

A blanket to keep warm for sitting out on the terrace, extra milk and water in the fridge and a pair of wellies for guests, who like us, forgot to pack the correct footwear for a November jaunt into the countryside.

Those are just a few of the special details provided at Tewkesbury Park Hotel.

There were many more too, which made our stay there so very enjoyable.

A Nespresso coffee machine in every room, a variety of luxury bathroom lotions and potions and a separate seating area and terrace with views of the rolling hills of the Gloucestershire countryside.

Our stay at Tewkesbury Park Hotel

Of course, the main elements of any luxury stay must also be spot on but it was all these carefully thought out extra touches at Tewkesbury Park that really stood out for us.

Another real strength are the six dog-friendly rooms on offer. These rooms offer beds ready for your pooch, a ground floor balcony and gate access directly out onto the grounds. It means dog owners no longer have to search in vain for a luxury stay without their pets or the worry of finding kennels or a family members to help out with canine babysitting.

All of the rooms come with everything a dog owner and their favourite pooch needs. A private-enclosed terraced, a doggy wash area with a shower is located outside the terraces and the rooms each have wooden flooring in case of any mishaps. It's all been thought out to perfection.

For those not taking a dog, there's a lot to consider too. Comfy, large beds, beautifully-decorated and spacious rooms and that’s not to even mention the exquisite food.

We were booked in for dinner, bed and breakfast at Mint, the main restaurant. The food was some of the best. The options, we were told, change seasonably but it certainly was a taste sensation to behold.

For starters we enjoyed the bread board and pork belly, while for mains we each had the perfectly-cooked (in our opinion) sirloin steak.

Tewkesbury Park Hotel dishes

But the menu offered such a variety for a hotel restaurant including chicken tikka and blue cheese tart, Rasam ( south indian tangy broth) and butternut squash ravioli to name a few.

There are bite-size starters on offer for £5, the main meals vary from between £20 to £30 each, while the larger starters are priced between £7 and £13. With the dinner, bed and breakfast option, the hotel puts £40 to each dinner bill too.

Breakfast offers an impressive buffet of hot and cold foods. There's free wifi and parking. The showers are walk-in for those who need easy access.

The grounds of the hotel, which is family-owned and independent, are complete with golf course, play area for the kids, spa facilities with jacuzzi, steam, sauna and indoor pool.

It is situated next to the meandering River Severn, right near to the battlefield of the Battle of Tewkesbury which is of major historical significance during the War of the Roses. In fact, the aptly named Bloody Meadow, where thousands of Lancastrians died fleeing the attack by the Yorkists is just at the bottom of the hotel drive. There are walks around the site, including through the deer park, that take you along the riverside to the medieval battlefield.

Tewkesbury is a pretty medieval market town, which isn't packed with tourists. The hotel is a mere 20 minute walk from the centre and its magnificent abbey.

It opened as a golf and country club in 1979 and there are now two accommodation wings.

In addition to the children’s playground, there are squash and tennis courts and a gym. The service is excellent and every member of staff is extremely tentative and professional.

The original building of the hotel houses nine historic suites, each individually decorated and offering plenty of space. The wings, where we stayed, host another 85 rooms including the specifically set aside dog-friendly rooms.

What stood out also for us was the short drive, just one hour, from where we live in the Black Country. For many the direct access off the M5 makes this an easy getaway, especially like us if you are parents lucky enough to get a short break away from the kids.

It is only five minutes from M5 junction nine, on the doorstep of Tewkesbury and within easy reach of Cheltenham, Gloucester and Worcester.

This hotel stay, for dog owners wanting a break with their pet, to those who want to enjoy the spa, some golf or just simply a rest from the treadmill of life, is faultless. We did not have one single criticism of our stay.

Delicious well-considered food, beautiful grounds with panoramic views, grand rooms with all the special little touches that make your stay feel that extra bit special- all of these make for a perfect getaway in an easily accessible location.

We will definitely be booking in for a return visit soon.

What do you need to know?

To book call 01684 295 405, or visit www.tewkesburypark.co.uk

The suites, which are based in the main house vary in price from £220 upwards.

The six dog-friendly rooms are priced cost £228 including breakfast, (based on double occupancy) a memory-foam dog-bed, food & water bowls and treats. when dining in the dog-friendly piano lounge, breakfast and dinner is included for your dog.

Check for deals in certain months, for example October offered three nights for £300.