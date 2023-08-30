New council strategy hopes to get more tourists to Shropshire

A new council strategy hopes to bring more tourists to Shropshire

The Shropshire Destination Management Plan (DMP) 2023-2025 has been submitted for approval to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet after input from residents.

The plan sets out how Shropshire Council wants to work with partners and industry specialists to promote Shropshire as a destination for holidaymakers or those looking to relocate.

Aims of the plan include bringing public, private, voluntary and community groups together under the name 'One Shropshire'.

Through the plan, the council hopes to encourage visitors to stay longer, promote "value over volume", address seasonality and showcase more of the county to new audiences.

It will be presented to the authority's Cabinet at a meeting next Wednesday, September 6.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Gaining Cabinet approval of the plan means work can gather more information to help us achieve our goals.

“By making sure we are always offering something fresh and by enhancing Shropshire’s reputation for quality experiences and excellent service, we want to encourage more visitors to the county, and we want them to stay overnight and visit more than one location.

“It is also important to recognise the importance of sustainability, and we want to set high standards that will allow us to be exemplar in our sustainable tourism strategy.

“The plan sets goals for the council and our partners and industry experts to work together to achieve, and provides a clear strategy that will carry us forward.”

The development of the DMP involved a series of consultations and engagement during February and March this year, with feedback on a draft proposal receiving a mixed response from residents.