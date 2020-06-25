The great escape: Shrewsbury-based charity launches new family stays

The ‘Stay With Us’ breaks offer a family get-away at 12 locations across the UK.

They have been launched by the Field Studies Council (FSC) at countryside properties for bed and breakfast holiday accommodation as the Government relaxes rules around staying away from home.

The FSC ‘Stay With Us’ properties are located in some of the most stunning locations including the Lake District, Devon, Pembrokeshire, Snowdonia, Shropshire, Somerset, Surrey and Scotland, each with acres and acres of outside space which means families can get back to nature, run wild and take part in activities in a safe environment.

Ian Wainwright, FSC’s commercial director, said: “It has been a difficult time for everyone and especially those families of key workers including NHS and care staff and of course, teachers.

"We know people are desperate to take a break and worried about going on holiday safely, so we wanted to say to people ‘come and ‘Stay With Us’ because we’ve got this. And we have.

“We have acres and acres of space, huge properties offering a back to basics, simple, safe holiday where families can build their own experiences and make their own memories which will last a lifetime. We know this will be welcomed by families, particularly by key workers looking for a break.

“We have clean and safe accommodation and access to the great outdoors on the doorstep, giving families, particularly those who may have been cooped up in a small house or flat, the chance to get back to nature and spend time in the open air.

“We have affordable holidays which really do showcase Britain at its best. Families may not be able to travel abroad this year, but our getaways offer a blank canvas for families to be wild and free and create their own unique experience.

“We even have breakfast sorted which means families will be able to get their day off to a good start and be ready to put on their boots, get outside and explore.

“There’s no need to worry about the kids coming back with muddy shoes or running about. In fact, as far as we are concerned, the muddier they are, the more fun they’ll be having.

“Whether its walking, cycling, surfing, snorkelling, wildlife spotting or painting which is of interest, we really have got this – our holidays have something for every member of the family."

The FSC was formed during the Second World War with the aim of connecting people with the great outdoors and boosting the nation’s wellbeing.

English properties are open for bookings from July 4 onwards.

Breaks start at £45 pert person per night, including breakfast.

Bookings for FSC ‘Stay With Us’ breaks in Scotland and Wales will be available as soon as guidance allows.

For further details visit field-studies-council.org/stay-with-us

