Travel review: Lancaster House break is ideal for all

Dog friendly, kid friendly and just a 10-minute drive from Lancaster, this is a lovely hotel boasting attractive decor and warm staff.

We stayed at the hotel for two nights in a large, spacious room with big windows which welcomed in plenty of light.

The room itself was very nice, with a grand bathroom kitted out with Elemis products for use during the stay. It had a wonderful, modern shower and a huge bath, which was a dream to use.

Sliding doors divided the living space from the bedroom and bathroom, allowing for more room, and storage was plentiful.

Among the hotel’s amenities is the Sandpiper Leisure Club, with a medium-sized pool, steam room, sauna and both an indoor and outdoor hot tub. A large gym overlooks the pool.

Spacious bedrooms with large windows

There are also changing rooms with lockers, showers and large mirrors.

The pool was a pleasure to use; heated and split into two sections, so those wishing to do lengths were able to do so without coming into contact with those wishing to simply enjoy the water.

The steam room and sauna were lovely too, with a shower just outside these two rooms, ideal for cooling off.

The indoor hot tub was fairly small but very nice, while the outdoor tub was slightly larger and was accessed through a back door and down some steps. And though it was winter, it was lovely being in an outdoor hot tub in quiet, peaceful surroundings.

We enjoyed breakfast on both mornings in the hotel’s Foodworks Restaurant, which provided a large array of hot and cold food, including the traditional English breakfast items such as bacon and sausage, as well as pastries, fruit, Bircher and cereal.

There was also the opportunity to order from a menu. A delicious selection of foods and something for everyone.

The pool was a pleasure to use

While at Lancaster House Hotel my partner and I also enjoyed a Body Booster Spa Day. The package, which lasted just over an hour, included a full body scrub; a back, neck and shoulder massage; an Elemis mini facial; and a two-course lunch with a glass of Prosecco each.

The treatments were wonderful and provided by a charming masseuse in a warm and comfortable room, with soft music playing in the background. It was a beautifully relaxing series of treatments, carried out with care and attention to detail.

The scrub left my skin feeling very soft, while the massage left my shoulders free of tension.

The Elemis products smelled wonderful too, adding to the atmosphere.

For the lunch, my partner and I enjoyed a delicious, plentiful cheese platter and a chicken caesar salad, which we happily ate in our room following the treatments. A real treat.

We took dinner in the restaurant downstairs, soaking up the heat from the roaring open fire in the main reception as we passed by.

The outdoor hot tub

The Foodworks Restaurant is a brightly-lit, contemporary eatery with efficient and attentive staff.

For starters, we delved into a Platter of Meats and Local Cheese for two, which was delicious – though surprisingly very pickle heavy.

There were no complaints from us though, as the pickled egg and pickled cabbage was perfectly complemented by the tasty array of cooked meats and cheese.

For mains, I had the Lamb Hotpot Deconstruction, which came with lovely, firm yet creamy potato dauphinoise and a delightful Sandeman ruby port and red currant gravy – though I would have liked more of the gravy.

It also came with a huge bed of sweet red cabbage, which was very nice, but I would have like a little more of the other vegetables. The lamb was tasty, but a little overcooked for my liking.

My partner meanwhile enjoyed an 8oz sirloin steak, which was very tasty with a delightful chargrilled flavour, which shone through the creamy, spicy peppercorn sauce wonderfully.

The Foodworks Restaurant

The steak came with chips, mushrooms and a grilled tomato.

Though my other half was too full for dessert, I tucked into an exceptional cherry Bakewell tart, which the restaurant happily served with my preferred cream rather than vanilla Anglaise.

Delicious, firm and moist, with just a hint of almond and accompanied with a sharp berry compote, this course was the highlight of the meal.

While staying at Lancaster House Hotel, there are a wide range of attractions nearby – many of which are helpfully listed in an information booklet in the room.

These include Lancaster Castle, the Lancaster Maritime Museum, Lancaster Canal, Lancaster Brewery and more.

A lovely hotel in beautiful surroundings with lots to do for all the family.

FACTBOX

Lancaster House, Green Lane, Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4GJ

Rooms begin from £110 per room per night based on two adults sharing a twin/double room.

Bookings are inclusive of bed and full English breakfast.

Facilities include the Foodwords Restaurant, Sandeman Bar, and Sandpiper Leisure Club.

For bookings, contact 03332 203 107. For general enquiries, contact 01539 433 338