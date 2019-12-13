Travel review: Faultless stay at Wild Boar

Piling our excitable dogs into the car, my partner and I hit the road ready to enjoy a long weekend of exploring the wild and cuddling up next to a log fire at The Wild Boar, set in the picturesque surroundings of Windermere.

Encircled by mountain peaks, streams, sprawling fields and towering trees, the inn and grillhouse is perfectly situated to enjoy the stunning environment, while also positioned a stones-throw away from the quaint town of Bowness-on-Windermere.

Immediately greeted by the smell of smoking meats and the sight of wandering chickens, the hotel immediately felt like a home away from home – not least because we had just waved goodbye to our own flock of feathered friends.

The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere The Wild Boar in Windermere

The Wild Boar, with its flora-covered exterior and surrounding 75-acre woodland, comes complete with its own smokehouse and brewhouse where the onsite restaurant’s food and signature drinks are prepared.

The dog-friendly resort also takes advantage of private woodland and walking trails filled with hidden delights for visitors to discover. There is free guest parking, and visitors can also enjoy free use of the Health Club at Low Wood Bay just a short drive away.

After promptly checking in, we were given our keys and headed to our individually-decorated room. We were perfectly located right next to an entrance and large lawn, perfect for entering and exiting with a boisterous and bouncy collie and cocker spaniel.

The Wild Boar in Windermere

Advertising

Our en-suite room was plush and cosy, complete with amenities such as a TV, DVD player, free Wi-Fi, toiletries, robes, and even a tray for our muddy walking boots - every small detail had been thought of to make our stay relaxing and comfortable. There was ample room for us to place dog beds while still allowing space for our four-legged friends to explore, and they particularly loved the stuffed canine that was lovingly placed on our bed – no matter how many times we hid it out of reach.

Once emptying our bags was complete, we wasted no time getting the dogs into harnesses and exploring the expansive surrounding woodlands. With a variety of trails to choose from, the private woods were the perfect place to unwind and enjoy all that nature has to offer – providing you have walking boots, as the trails can be quite steep and muddy. We witnessed osprey soaring overhead, and marvelled at the sun piercing through the burning orange leaves and shining across the glistening pools. Everywhere we turned, a breathtaking view was to be enjoyed.

The Wild Boar in Windermere

The trails also included a series of surprises, such as an owl bench at the highest point of the woodland offering spectacular views, as well as Michael’s Nest, a small treehouse where you can view wildlife undetected. The area is also home to archery and clay pigeon shooting, as well as a chicken coop and run that we just loved watching.

Advertising

Working up a suitable appetite, we returned to The Wild Boar after an afternoon of hiking ready to enjoy all the restaurant had to offer. The bar waiting area is filled with comfortable sofas and roaring open-wood fires to read books and chat among groups. The fully-stocked bar offers an impressive selection of whiskeys, gins and wines, as well as delicious ales brewed on site. Antique oddities, exposed slate and imposing wooden beams decorated the rustic dining room, complete with an open kitchen that allows diners to watch the talented chefs at work.

The Wild Boar in Windermere

The menu was loaded with mouth-watering dishes, from crispy pork cracking through to sumptuous steaks, an aromatic lamb shoulder, juicy burgers and ribs that simply melted from the bone – it was almost impossible to choose a dish. The inn also offers various afternoon tea experiences, which we were told can often be booked up to six weeks in advance.

Settling for a dry-aged smoke sirloin and a mixed grill, my partner and I sampled some of the finest food we had ever eaten. Every morsel was packed full of flavour and cooked to perfection, and the service was exemplary.

The staff were friendly and accommodating, offering advice on complementary drinks and regaling us with personal tales and local stories as we relaxed in the bar afterwards. Time drifted by in the relaxed settings, and before we knew it the blazing flames of the fires were simply glowing embers. The service and food were so good, that we abandoned our plans to search the area for a local eatery the following evening, and instead placed another reservation at The Wild Boar.

The Wild Boar in Windermere

The following day, we decided to take a trip to picturesque town Bowness-on-Windermere while the sun shined and grey clouds seemed to stay put in the distance.

Many of the pubs, cafes and shops there were dog friendly, meaning it was easy to shop ‘til we all dropped – figuratively, and literally in the case of our cocker spaniel who demanded to be carried back to the car. With everything from artisan chocolate shops through to art galleries and the World of Beatrix Potter Attraction, there was plenty to keep us busy and the pooches entertained.

Checking out the following morning proved to be such sweet sorrow, as we had both fallen head over heels with Windermere and the beautiful surroundings of The Lake District.

The Wild Boar in Windermere

The Wild Boar provides the perfect destination for a getaway with your canine companion, boasting stunning woodland walks and an abundance of facilities to create a relaxing, recharging weekend.

We can’t wait to return in the future.