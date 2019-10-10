Glamping cabin overlooking Shropshire Hills named one of best in UK

Anne Dauleu opened the Shepherds Cabin at Titterstone, located on Titterstone Clee, near Ludlow, just last year, and is already gaining national recognition.

The holiday let took home silver in the Best for Glamping category at the Sykes Gem Awards – a national travel awards programme run by leading UK holiday rental firm, Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Inside the cabin

The quirky cabin beat off tough competition but impressed the judges with its style and facilities, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

After receiving planning permission in 2017, the build of Shepherds Cabin at Titterstone took Anne almost a year to complete, working with a local builder and decorating the cabin herself.

Since becoming available to holidaymakers back in September 2018, Anne has reaped the rewards of a surge in staycations to Shropshire, and the property has been almost fully-booked since opening its doors.

The hot tub

Anne said: “I’ve put so much into making Shepherds Cabin at Titterstone a success, and constantly get great feedback from our visitors, but this award really does mean a lot.

"The certificate will definitely be given pride of place at the cabin."