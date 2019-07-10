Travel: Enjoy a Great British holiday this summer

Here Camptoo, a sharing economy platform that connects the owners and renters of campervans, motorhomes and touring caravans, has compared the costs of a typical six- night family break in popular seaside destination, Cornwall, to ensure that, whatever your budget, you can enjoy your best ever Great British holiday this summer.

Camptoo

Come rain or shine you can enjoy all the fun of camping without the risk of a soggy tent by enjoying your summer vacation on four wheels.

At an average cost of £105 a night for a campervan for four, Camptoo is the ideal way to ensure you’re able to explore as much of the UK as possible. No need to worry about cutting your day short by getting the last bus/train back to your hotel or rental property as you have everything you need with you! Simply check-in to the nearest campsite – the Camping & Caravanning Club have pitches suitable for campervans from just £12 a night. All in all, this works out at a bargain £29.25 per person, per night.

Price per person/per night: £29.25

But how does this compare to other popular forms of accommodation?

Airbnb

If you’re looking to spend a little more for a permanent base for the week, Airbnb is a popular option. Whilst there are bargains to be found, properties get snapped up quickly so it’s best to book well in advance. For a Cornwall-based countryside cottage with sea views, parking and within one mile of local amenities expect to pay around £760.

Price per person/per night: £31.66

3* Hotel

A family room in a countryside hotel is perfect for couples with slightly younger children who need a solid base. Whilst pricier than Camptoo or an Airbnb, a stay in a hotel does mean you forego arguments about who’s turn it is to do the washing up…

Price per person/per night: £41.25

Total for family of four for six nights: £990.00

Campervan

A summer road-trip in a campervan is an experience everyone should enjoy – the freedom it offers is second to none and it’s the perfect way to explore during your staycation.

Renting a campervan through a traditional vehicle-hire company however is much more costly than direct from an owner. It can be a good option if you require a specially adapted vehicle as you will be able to find book through a company that caters to your exact needs.

Price per person/per night: £41.70

Total for family of four for six nights: £1,000.80

Countryside cottage

A week in a countryside cottage with a sea-view is, for many, the staycation dream, however it does come at a price – £45.00 per person, per night to be exact.

Make sure to stock up on essentials for the week at the nearest town as chances are, unless you’re willing to pay a premium, your countryside bolthole will be slightly more remote than other accommodation options.

Price per person/per night: £45.00

Total for family of four for six nights: £1,080.00

