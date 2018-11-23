Menu

Advertising

Special Black Friday deals at hotel

By Sharon Walters | Travel | Published:

A top Shropshire hotel is offering special deals for Black Friday.

Fishmore Hall in Ludlow has Black Friday deals on offer

Fishmore Hall in Ludlow has special deals when booked between today (Friday) and midnight on Sunday.

The privately-owned boutique hotel is situated on the outskirts of the town in a restored Georgian property and has just 15 bedrooms, a spa and a three AA Rosettes restaurant headed by chef Joe Gould.

The Black Friday deals:

  • £75 B&B per room on all room types, including the luxury suites. Available to book on rooms until the end of January 2018. Must be prepaid in full. Reservations are non-refundable and a £50 fee applies for any alterations to bookings. Boked online using Promo code DEC75
  • In Forelles Restaurant you can book a tasting menu for two for £100, usually £150. For a tasting menu visit fishmorehall.wearegifted.co.uk/tasting-menu
  • And in the spa treatments usually costing £55/£65 can be booked for £45. For treatments available people can visit fishmorehall.wearegifted.co.uk/55-minute-spa-treatment
Travel
Sharon Walters

By Sharon Walters
Features Content Manager/Motoring Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News