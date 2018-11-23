Advertising
Special Black Friday deals at hotel
A top Shropshire hotel is offering special deals for Black Friday.
Fishmore Hall in Ludlow has special deals when booked between today (Friday) and midnight on Sunday.
The privately-owned boutique hotel is situated on the outskirts of the town in a restored Georgian property and has just 15 bedrooms, a spa and a three AA Rosettes restaurant headed by chef Joe Gould.
The Black Friday deals:
- £75 B&B per room on all room types, including the luxury suites. Available to book on rooms until the end of January 2018. Must be prepaid in full. Reservations are non-refundable and a £50 fee applies for any alterations to bookings. Boked online using Promo code DEC75
- In Forelles Restaurant you can book a tasting menu for two for £100, usually £150. For a tasting menu visit fishmorehall.wearegifted.co.uk/tasting-menu
- And in the spa treatments usually costing £55/£65 can be booked for £45. For treatments available people can visit fishmorehall.wearegifted.co.uk/55-minute-spa-treatment
