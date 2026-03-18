Review: Sir Matthew Bourne's 'The Red Shoes' returns to Birmingham Hippodrome – five stars

Since 2002 when this unique choreographer and director set up his contemporary ballet company, New Adventures, he has made dance accessible to people from all walks of life with his unusual and often humorous style.

“The Red Shoes” began life as a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, but is probably best remembered for Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s 1948 classic movie starring ballet star Moira Shearer in the leading role as Victoria Page.

It is a tale of a tragic heroine who in true theatrical style takes over the role of an injured prima ballerina, only to be lured by a pair of red dance shoes which once on, compel the wearer to dance forever.

Lez Brotherston’s costumes are a high highly of the production.

Such fantasy and drama has proved the perfect vehicle for Sir Matthew’s work and the results are stunning.

His ability to blend fairy tales and real life seamlessly together, meaning that the audience retains a grasp on reality, but is still enchanted, is effortless.

To describe this production as a visual spectacle is an injustice, because the modern, edgy look of certain scenes in contrast with the luxurious, sumptuous appearance of others ensure that every moment is a feast for the eyes.