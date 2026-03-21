Siegfried by the Royal Ballet and Opera will be screened to a Builth Wells venue in April

It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, April 5 at 2pm.

Raised by a scheming dwarf and unaware of his true family origins, a young man embarks on an epic journey.

Soon, destiny brings him face-to-face with a shattered sword, a fearsome dragon and the cursed ring it guards, and a Valkyrie forced into enchanted slumber...

Moments of transcendent beauty and heroic triumph sparkle in the third chapter of Wagner’s Ring cycle, brought to life under Barrie Kosky’s inspired eye following his spectacular Das Rheingold (2023) and Die Walküre (2025).

Andreas Schager, in his much-anticipated debut with The Royal Opera, stars as Siegfried’s titular hero, alongside Christopher Maltman’s towering Wanderer, Peter Hoare’s treacherous Mime and Elisabet Strid’s radiant Brünnhilde.

Antonio Pappano conducts, drawing out the unspoken tensions and ethereal mysticism of Wagner’s dynamic score.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions. All tickets are subject to a £1 admin fee.

They can be booked at https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673508

For more information call 01982 552 555, email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk or visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk