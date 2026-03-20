Ursula Martin will be at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, April 12 at 3.30pm, for a fascinating and inspiring Mid Border Arts Sunday Session.

Doors open at 3pm.

Ursula Martin never thought she would walk 3,700 miles around Wales, but following a cancer diagnosis it seemed like the only reasonable thing to do.

Her best-selling book One Woman Walks Wales, documented this journey, but it was only the start of Ursula’s ambition

In an epic test of stamina, Ursula has since embarked on a 5,550 mile walk from Wales to Ukraine and back again, stopping off in countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Italy, France and Spain.

In her new book, One Woman Walks Europe, she brings to life challenging landscapes and the people she met along the way.

Since publication, she has been walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats, calling in on bookshops along the way; she may arrive in a similar style for the Presteigne event.

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/682630