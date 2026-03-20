Craig ‘fab-u-lous’ Revel Horwood’s one-man show coming to Brecon in June

Craig will go back on the road with his Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing tour following a successful run in 2025.

Craig needs little introduction.

The longest-serving judge on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, he is the master of the Glitter Ball.

After starting as a dancer, he worked on the nation’s biggest musicals and became a choreographer, director, and best-selling author.

Craig’s also a remarkable singer, and to celebrate the release of his debut solo album, Revelations, he’ll reveal his own, hidden talent during a Fab-U-Lous night of big songs, tall tales, and glamour.

Craig said: “The first run of this tour was such fun; there were songs, dance, plenty of Strictly sass. It was also full of surprises, and I can’t wait to make it just as fab-u-lous next time!”

Craig Revel Horwood will be at Theatr Brycheiniog on Wednesday, June 17, 7.30pm. The tour is also heading to the Savoy in Monmouth on June 12 and Gwyn Hall in Neath on June 13.

Tickets at Theatr Brycheiniog are £34 for standard tickets, £49 for VIP tickets which includes the best seats and a goody bag and £80 for VIP Meet and Greet which includes the best seats, a goody bag and a pre- show meet n greet, autograph and photograph.

All tickets incur a £1.50 administration fee

For tickets at Theatr Brycheiniog call 01874 611622 or visit brycheiniog.co.uk

Fancy a quick bite to eat before or after the show? Theatr B! Café is open 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays serving snacks, small plates and drinks during the daytime and before the evening shows.

On Sundays and Monday the café is open 10am-3pm and serves hot and cold drinks, cakes and savoury snacks. Explore the Theatr Brycheiniog website for more details and sample menus.