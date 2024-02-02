Pantomime star Brad Fitt visits nursery for National Storytelling Week

Katie's Kids Nursery played host to a familiar face from Shrewsbury's stage this week, when Brad Fitt of panto Dame fame swung by for a story.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8s018y

The event took place as part of National Storytelling Week, which runs until February 4. The annual event celebrates the power of sharing stories.

Brad has appeared in twelve consecutive pantomimes for Evolution Productions at Shrewsbury's theatre, having played all the dames from Widow Twankey to Mother Goose.

But on Wednesday, dozens of small ears were eagerly listening as he took to the smaller stage of the Shrewsbury nursery, this time - no doubt to his relief - without the tights, wigs and make-up.

Katie Wellington of Katie's Kids Nursery, with panto star Brad Fitt and Esme, 4

Brad read to a couple of groups of children at the nursery, from classics such as Julia Donaldson's The Gruffalo and Rod Campbell's Dear Zoo.

The latter forms the basis of a stage show on at the Theatre Severn over the weekend, directed by Brad himself.

Shrewsbury panto star Brad Fitt visited Katie's Kids Nursery to read stories to the children

The Shrewsbury show will kick off a tour for the play, which is travelling around the country until May.

Tickets for the Shrewsbury show, which runs until Sunday, February 4 are still available. They can be purchased online at theatresevern.co.uk or by phoning 01743 281281.