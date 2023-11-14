Consultation events announced for Telford Theatre transformation

The impending transformation of the theatre forms part of the council's plans to "breathe new life into the heart of Oakengates".

The project will give the theatre a brand new auditorium to seat 750, a secondary studio theatre that will seat 98, and a creative community art room as well as upgrade the front-of-house amenities and backstage facilities.

The council also plans to invest in green technology to support the venue, which it says will be transformed into a "statement building".

Now the council has announced a two-day drop-in consultation event, allowing residents and business an opportunity to dive into the plans.

The event will be held on Monday, December 4, from 2pm to 7.30pm, and Tuesday, December 5, from 9am to 1pm.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "Telford Theatre has been at the heart of our community for decades, and now, we're on the cusp of a remarkable transformation.

"This project goes beyond bricks and mortar; it's about creating a space where art, culture, and the community can enjoy and share together.

"The design proposals have been developed with sustainability, inclusivity and community in mind.

"We look forward to welcoming residents and businesses at the public consultation to hear your views, ensuring that our shared vision comes to life."

More information about the project is available online at telfordtownsfund.co.uk