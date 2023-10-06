Play penned in Shropshire to celebrate King Charles's 75th birthday going on tour in county

Pictured, from left, Vincent Whyte, Michele Rowland-Jones, Derek Willis, Neville Street, Tracey Willis and Sadie Bates

Beginning later this month, Shropshire Drama Company will be taking 42 Crowns to Shrewsbury, Bishop's Castle, Wellington and Whitchurch.

Michele Rowland-Jones wrote 42 Crowns, which is described as a wry and quirky observation of the activities of our 42 kings and queens since William the Conqueror in 1066 to Charles III now. King Charles will be 75 on November 14.

Michelle said: “Although it contains the odd serious moment, 42 Crowns is essentially an alternative, light-hearted take on the monarchy throughout the ages.

"Our short tour in the spring was great fun and we performed to audiences who genuinely didn’t know what to expect but they laughed in all the right places!"

Rewritten from the original script of 41 Crowns to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth and the coronation of King Charles III, it has been amended one final time to celebrate the King’s milestone birthday.

42 Crowns is performed by four actors and a musician and is delivered through a combination of rhyming verse, songs, readings, poetry and fun facts.

Audience members can expect to be plunged into the Plantagenets, trample through the Tudors, see all about the Stuarts and wonder at the Windsors.

It will take to the following venues:

Saturday October 21; Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Thursday November 9; SpArC Theatre, Bishop’s Castle

Saturday November 11; Wellington Drama Festival, The Belfrey Theatre, Wellington

Friday November 17; The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch.

Ticket prices and times for each of the venues are available to view at shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.

Shropshire Drama Company (SDC) is an amateur company that aspires to provide audiences with high quality performances covering a wide genre of plays.

Apart from acting, members of SDC also have the chance to develop various aspects of behind-the-scenes skills, essential ingredients in the making of a play.