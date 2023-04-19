Dolly Parton musical and BBC sitcom become focus of latest Am Dram shows

9 to 5 is being put on by Telford and District Operatic Players

Telford and District Operatic Players are going all out this week to present the queen of country Miss Dolly Parton’s musical, 9 to 5, at The Place within Oakengates Theatre from April 20-22.

The 1980 movie version starring Dolly herself, together with Lilly Tomlin and Jane Fonda was a comical, rip-roaring success and the musical is just as amusing.

Three female secretaries decide to get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business themselves. T

Single mom, Violet has been passed over for promotion just because she is a woman; blonde bombshell, Doralee, hates Hart because he chases her around the office, and down-trodden, recently divorced Judy spend their time fantasising about killing the slave-driver, and eventually they kidnap him to teach him a lesson.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Judy panics as she suspects she really has poisoned the tyrant!

As you can imagine it all turns out for the best in the end, but not without some hilarious moments along the way!

The score of 9 to 5 includes Backwoods Barbie, Shine Light the Sun, Around Here, I Just Might and of course, the title song which was a number one in the 1981 country music charts.

In this production, Alexander Madden takes on the role of Franklin Hart, with Amelia Wildmore-Evans as Violet, Charley Lampitt as Doralee and Adele Clarkson as Judy.

Spokesperson for the group, Alex said, “After this we will be holding a new members workshop which everyone is welcome to attend on April 30, to learn all about our next production 'Jekyll and Hyde' which we will be performing in autumn 2023.”

If you are working 9 to 5, there are evening performances at 7.30pm, or a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday April 22. Visit telfordtheatre.com or call 01952 382382 to book.

The Little Theatre in Donnington, Shropshire is presenting Waiting For God, an amusing play based on the BBC sitcom by Michael Aitkens, from April 27-29.

The play includes all the favourite characters from the original series, who are facing the challenges that come with growing old disgracefully in the era of the silver surfer.

At Bayview Retirement Village, battle-axe extraordinaire Diana Trent conspires with new resident Tom Ballard to give the conniving manager his comeuppance, through a hilarious conspiracy with unexpectedly heart-warming results.

The play is funny, thought-provoking, and thoroughly entertaining.

For tickets, visit the group’s Facebook page, their website at thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or call 01952 407959.

Sondheim is not everyone’s cup of tea, but his musicals are nevertheless very popular. One group who has chosen one of his compositions is Lichfield Musical Youth theatre, who will perform Into the Woods from April 25-29 at Lichfield Cathedral. What an amazing venue!