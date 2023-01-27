RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars kicking off a month of LGBTQ+ celebration in Telford

Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence, stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will visit Telford Theatre on February 1

Stars from TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are included in Telford's LGBTQ+ History Month celebrations.

Telford Theatre will be kicking off LGBTQ+ history month with RuPaul Drag Race stars Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence in their show History's A Drag, on Wednesday.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the show will be the start of a month of celebration and education.

Councillor Kelly Middleton said: “One of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to equality and inclusion is by supporting LGBTQ+ History Month.

"We will be starting the month-long celebration proudly displaying the rainbow flag on all council buildings, and hosting a fabulous show at Telford Theatre.

"There will also be a series of events to support and inform council colleagues about this important month, highlighting the journey for equality for all.”

Stacey Hinton, chair of Telford &Wrekin Council’s LGBTQ+ Network, said “LGBTQ+ History Month shines a light on the beauty of diversity but also the struggles many have gone through to get equality for all.

"The LGBTQ+ Network at Telford & Wrekin Council, encourage colleagues to ask questions and learn more about the history of LGBTQ+ rights and talk openly about their experiences.”