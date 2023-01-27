Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars kicking off a month of LGBTQ+ celebration in Telford

By Megan JonesOakengatesTheatre & ComedyPublished:

Drag royalty are set to visit Telford as part of celebrations of LGBTQ+ history.

Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence, stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will visit Telford Theatre on February 1
Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence, stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will visit Telford Theatre on February 1

Stars from TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are included in Telford's LGBTQ+ History Month celebrations.

Telford Theatre will be kicking off LGBTQ+ history month with RuPaul Drag Race stars Vanity Milan and Elektra Fence in their show History's A Drag, on Wednesday.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the show will be the start of a month of celebration and education.

Councillor Kelly Middleton said: “One of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to equality and inclusion is by supporting LGBTQ+ History Month.

"We will be starting the month-long celebration proudly displaying the rainbow flag on all council buildings, and hosting a fabulous show at Telford Theatre.

"There will also be a series of events to support and inform council colleagues about this important month, highlighting the journey for equality for all.”

Stacey Hinton, chair of Telford &Wrekin Council’s LGBTQ+ Network, said “LGBTQ+ History Month shines a light on the beauty of diversity but also the struggles many have gone through to get equality for all.

"The LGBTQ+ Network at Telford & Wrekin Council, encourage colleagues to ask questions and learn more about the history of LGBTQ+ rights and talk openly about their experiences.”

Tickets are available from telfordtheatre.com or by calling 01952 382382

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Oakengates
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News