Name change for Telford's flagship theatre venue The Place

Telford Theatre, formerly known as The Place, with a production of 'Jack and the Beanstalk', raising money for Severn Hospice

The Place Theatre, 19 Limes Rd, Telford, hosts a range of drama, comedy, dance, music events and spoken word nights for its audiences.

While it has always been known as The Place, Telford & Wrekin Council has now taken the decision to rebrand its flagship theatre venue.

Telford councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “You may have noticed that we have a new name here at the theatre – Telford Theatre. We have been known as The Place for a number of years now.

"The decision to refresh the name was based on feedback from the community and our ambition to host performances in locations outside of the main theatre building such as outdoor theatre in Wellington and Telford Town Park, taking our Telford Theatre name with us”.

Upcoming events at Telford Theatre include the Shropshire Music Awards on October 6, Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 October, and Gordon Hendricks performing as Elvis on November 25.

It is also looking forward to welcoming families in the auditorium for pantomime season, with a production of Snow White and The Severn Dwarves starring EastEnders star Sam Attwater as The Prince.