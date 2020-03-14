Menu

Sheridan Smith to revisit hit role as Cilla Black in musical coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Sheridan Smith will revisit her award-winning TV role as Cilla Black in a musical coming to Birmingham.

Sheridan Smith as Cilla Black

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actress will star in Bill Kenwright's stage production Cilla The Musical, written by BAFTA award-winning writer Jeff Pope.

The 38-year-old actress took of the role of TV icon and singer Cilla in Pope's award-winning ITV series.

Sheridan Smith

The musical follows the extraordinary life of an ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky rise to fame.

By the age of just 25 she was recognized as international singing star Cilla Black. By 30 she had become Britain’s favourite television entertainer headlining series of Blind Date, Surprise Surprise and many more.

Cilla The Musical

The musical score features Cilla’s greatest hits Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me and more.

The show comes to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre from November 2 to 7.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Theatre & Comedy
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

