Birmingham theatre launches youth group

By Harriet Evans | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre is set to launch its own youth theatre group this April.

Junior and senior sessions will run on Saturday mornings led by experienced theatre makers and practitioners.

Activities will consist of a variety of workshops and rehearsals themed around an upcoming visiting production, before students will take part in a performance for family and friends to mark the end of the term.

Lisa Mart, theatre director, said: "I'm so proud that The Alexandra will once again offer an outlet for local young people to explore the world of performing art under our very roof.

"Working with young people every summer during our Stage Experience is one of the highlights of our year so it only makes sense to expand that opportunity for both our community and our team."

The sessions are available for children aged eight to 16-years-old and will begin on Saturday, April 25.

For more information email hollieblake@theambassadors.com

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, covering the issues affecting young people across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Contact me at harriet.evans@expressandstar.co.uk

