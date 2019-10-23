Baby elephant spotted in New Street Station

Peanut the elephant and Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade came to the city centre to celebrate the opening night of the play, Circus 1903.

The international hit production opens at Birmingham Hippodrome on Friday, October 25 and runs until Saturday, November 2.

Once past the elephant-friendly ticket barriers, the duo invited members of the public to join them for photos and fun to celebrate Circus 1903 coming to Birmingham for the first time.

Direct from a sell-out run at London’s Southbank Centre, audiences can expect all of the thrills and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus in this one of a kind production for all the family.

The show includes sensational life-sized elephants Queenie and Peanut, stunningly created by the award-winning team behind War Horse, who will take to the stage alongside a huge cast of jaw-dropping acts from across the globe.

To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000.