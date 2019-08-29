Ocean Film Festival World Tour coming to Shrewsbury

Being show at Theatre Severn, the show involves a selection of short films telling seafaring stories from both above and below the water’s surface.

Ocean Film Festival - 2019 UK and Ireland Trailer

“From surfers to fisherman, and marine scientists to artists, these films feature fascinating characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea’s salt spray,” said tour director Nell Teasdale.

“This is your chance to dip your toes into the wonders of the big blue – from the comfort of a cinema seat.”

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour originated in Australia, with the aim of inspiring people to explore, respect, enjoy and protect the oceans, and this is the sixth year that it has toured the UK and Ireland. To find out more, watch the trailer and book tickets, visit www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk

The event comes to Theatre Severn on September 18.

To book tickets and for more information go to theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.