It’s the one that we want: The cast of Grease talk ahead of Birmingham run

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Starring Dan Partridge, Martha Kirby, Louis Gaunt and Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, who take on the roles of Danny, Sandy, Kenickie and Rizzo respectively, the show will also feature Ore Oduba and Peter Andre, who will alternate the role of Teen Angel. Ore will perform on 19, 20 23 and 24 August, at all other performances Teen Angel will be played by Peter Andre.

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version will be brought to life by a fresh young cast.

Directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, it will give fans the chance to round up their Burger Palace Boys, pick up their Pink Ladies and re-discover why Grease really is the one that you want.

Oduba is looking forward to taking a starring role. He said: “Grease is one of the most iconic musicals of all time, so to be making my stage debut in such a well-loved piece is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start rehearsals with our talented young cast and creative team; I just know this show is going to be truly electrifyin’!”

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show’s eight-year run, at the time, little known actors, including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta, all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

Peter Andre has already played a number of theatres and is having the time of his life.

He said: “I never expect the reaction so it’s so nice when people are screaming. You’ve got to do a good job though, you won’t get that reaction otherwise.

“I did some appearances in Thriller in the West End and loved it so much that I asked my management if we could look at doing some more musical theatre. I actually got offered the role of Danny in Grease four years ago but I couldn’t commit to eight shows a week because of my other work commitments.

“Ideally I needed something I could dip in and out of so when this came up it was perfect. I’m neither a teen, nor an angel, but it’s a brilliant part. I remember not noticing it so much in the film but in this musical the story leads up to it and the song has a real impact. What’s great about this production is that it takes it back to the original musical which is a lot grittier.”