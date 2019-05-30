The Office US star Creed Bratton to bring new show to Birmingham

The actor and musician is a former member of the band The Grass Roots, and is best known for playing a fictional version of himself on the US television series The Office.

The 76-year-old has also appeared in the likes of Grace and Frankie, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Adventure Time with Finn and Jake and more.

This year Creed is slated to release his seventh full-length album entitled While the Young Punks Dance.

The show will see him perform live music and comedy for fans.

He will appear at The Mill in Birmingham on October 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.