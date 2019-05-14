Birmingham talk sees Paul Harrison delve deep into the criminal mind

Paul Harrison has been called Britain's Mindhunter and The Guv'nor of True Crime and is often cited as the world's number one expert on serial killers and sexual deviants.

He has spent more than four decades analysing, studying and getting deep inside the heads of many of the world's most deviant and violent offenders.

And now he will reveal some of those tales to his audience at the Second City’s Glee Club on July 2.

A retired police officer and renowned criminal profiler, he has spent much of his life working within the criminal justice system. He has travelled extensively on his investigations into serial offenders, and is regarded as a 'go-to expert' for professional bodies, fellow authors, and television and film companies creating crime epics across the world.

Join Harrison as he takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster inside different criminals’ minds to gain an understanding of why they turned into killing machines, what drove them to kill, and their innermost thoughts on murder, other killers and, all importantly, themselves.

He said: "For this brand new show I'll be profiling and uniquely getting into the psyche of killers like Rose West, Stephen Port, and Ted Bundy. In addition, I'll also be going deep into the mindsets and psyche of lesser known, but equally as violent, serial killers.

“All the time I’ll be focusing on the victims and giving them a voice in this catalogue of destruction. In my opinion these will be my best shows yet."

Paul Harrison: Inside The Mind Of The Serial Killer is at The Glee Club, The Arcadian, Birmingham, on July 2. Doors open at 7pm and the last entry is 7.45pm. Tickets, costing £21.60, can be bought here.

