Queer Eye's Tan France bringing book tour to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Queer Eye star Tan France is set to perform in Birmingham next month.

Tan France

The 36-year-old fashion designer from Doncaster will be discusses extracts from his memoir Naturally Tan., set to be released on May 16

Attendees will hear about how he found his voice, and his style, his coming of age, and his coming out, and happily marrying the love of his life - a Mormon cowboy from Salt Lake City.

Tan will be signing books after the event.

The event will take place on June 20.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

