Calendar Girls the Musical coming to Birmingham Hippodrome for the first time

The cast will include the likes of Lesley Joseph, Sarah Jane Buckley, Sue Devaney, Julia Hills, Judy Hoilt, Lisa Maxwell and Rebecca Storm.

The musical is inspired by the true story of a group of ladies, who decide to appear nude for a Women’s Institute calendar in order to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands, and have to date raised almost £5 million for Bloodwise.

The critically acclaimed and award-winning production played a six-month London season at the Phoenix Theatre in 2017, and, before that, this musical comedy played sold-out seasons in Leeds and Manchester.

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth grew up in the same village in the North of England and have been friends for 25 years.

With Take That, Gary has written and co-written 14 number one singles, has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is a six times Ivor Novello Award winner.

Tim has won the Olivier Award and UK Theatre Award for Best New Musical, and the British Comedy Awards Best Comedy Film for Calendar Girls.

Calendar Girls the Musical comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from May 28 to June 8.

