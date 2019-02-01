Impractical Jokers coming to Birmingham with new tour

Based on the hit TV show, stars James 'Murr' Murray, Brian 'Q' Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano - also known as The Tenderloins - will bring the Cranjis McBasketball tour to Arena Birmingham.

In each episode of Impractical Jokers, Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, and they have to do it. If they refuse, they lose.

At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

The Jokers have amassed a massive social audience with nearly five million fans across social platforms and 1.2 billion social impressions garnered in 2017.

They recently wrapped shooting their Impractical Jokers Movie directed by Chris Henchy, and produced by Funny or Die. In February, the group will be setting sail with Sixthman on their third annual sold out Impractical Jokers Cruise from Tampa to the Bahamas.

Later in the year, The Tenderloins are starring in TBS’ The Misery Index, a brand-new game show co-starring Jameela Jamil, and season eight of Impractical Jokers will come to TV.

The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour starring The Tenderloins comes to Arena Birmingham on October 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on February 8.

