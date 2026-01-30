Telford buzzing for return of popular tattoo convention promising top artists and live music

The annual tattoo convention at the Telford International Centre has become a firm fixture in many people's cultural calendar since it first arrived in 2009, growing into one of the UK’s most anticipated events for tattoo enthusiasts and alternative culture fans alike.

This weekend, the hugely popular celebration of ink, creativity and self-expression will once again take over the venue as Tattoo Freeze returns for its 15th year.

A previous Telford Tattoo Freeze

The two-day show will feature more than 250 of the best international and homegrown tattoo artists, alongside live music, vehicle displays, unique traders and hotly contested tattoo competitions.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Whether you’re heavily inked or just curious, Tattoo Freeze offers a fascinating, visual experience and a chance to meet world-class artists in person."

The event will be running from 11am to 9pm on Saturday (January 31) and from 9am to 6pm on Sunday (February 1). Tickets are available to purchase online at tattoofreeze.com.

This year the Volkswagen exhibition Camper Mart will be running alongside Tattoo Freeze at the International Centre on Sunday.

The show aims to bring together some of the best VW convertors, retailers, traders and faces with more than 100 stalls featuring rare parts and the latest camper gear.

Camper Mart will be open from 9am to 4pm, with tickets and more information available online at: campermart.co.uk.