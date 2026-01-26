See the moment ‘terrified’ mayor holds real-life tarantula as she faces her fears at Telford zoo

Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Eileen Callear told a recent meeting about her hairy encounter with Charlotte the tarantula at Telford's Exotic Zoo.

A video posted on Telford & Wrekin Council’s TikTok account shows Charlotte sitting quietly on Councillor Callear’s outstretched hand.

Mayor Callear told last week’s meeting of the full Telford & Wrekin Council of her hair-raising encounter.

“I have been challenging myself this year to face my fears, one of which is spiders,” she told her colleagues.

“I did this by holding Charlotte the flame-legged tarantula.”

Mayor Eileen Callear facing her spider fears with Scott Adams from the Exotic Zoo and a tarantula. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

In the video Councillor Callear and Scott Adams of the Exotic Zoo are seen with the spider on her hand as she admits to being “terrified”.

Being scared of arachnids is something Councillor Callear has had her “whole life”.

“It is terrifying,” Councillor Callear said.

“But it makes you think ‘I haven’t collapsed and died by doing this’ and she is very beautiful.

Councillor Callear with Charlotte the tarantula. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

“Holding a spider is a massive thing for me, but I am glad I have done it.

Councillor Callear with Scott Adams of Exotic Zoo. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

“I have other phobias and it is time for me to face some more of those.”

Councillor Callear practises with a toy spider. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Callear told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that her next personal challenge is a skydive in April.

Mayor Callear (Labour, Hadley & Leegomery) had been updating the council on all the events she had attended in November and December.

She is raising money for her two chosen charities: PODS (Parents Opening Doors), which supports families with disabled children; and Hilbrae Rescue Kennels. She is the proud owner of a number of dogs.