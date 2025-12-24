A dedicated team of keepers arrive early at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford to make sure every animal is fed, checked, and enjoying a little extra Christmas cheer.

From first light, keepers are on the move across the zoo, mucking out enclosures, preparing breakfasts, and handing out seasonal treats to their animal residents.

Christmas Day at the Shropshire zoo is carefully planned to keep routines as normal as possible for the animals, while adding a few light-hearted extras along the way.

Sprouts are on the menu for the ring-tailed lemurs

The zoo’s meerkats are among the first to be visited, with their keepers preparing a festive feast and watching closely as the curious group digs and forages through enrichment that keeps them busy for hours.

Over in the parrot aviaries, the flock receives special Christmas snacks, with keepers taking extra time to check each bird is comfortable, occupied, and behaving normally.

The binturongs also enjoy a treat-filled Christmas morning

The binturongs, known for their love of strong scents and cosy hideaways, also enjoy a treat-filled Christmas morning, with keepers ensuring their enclosure is warm, clean, and stocked with enrichment to encourage natural exploration.

Once the morning rounds are complete, a second team of keepers arrive in the afternoon to take over the next shift.

The zoo's big cats are also receiving presents

They carry out further feeding where needed, complete welfare checks, and keep a close eye on the animals throughout the day, before tidying up and closing the zoo for the night.

Even on Christmas Day, the work continues quietly in the background, making sure every resident is settled and safe.

Some of the zoo’s more festive moments are saved for later in the day, with the sheep and llamas receiving a special visit from Father Christmas.

Some of the animals have a surprise visitor on Christmas Day

Keepers say the animals are always intrigued by the red suit and white beard, and the gentle meet-and-greet has become a favourite photo opportunity for the staff.

With the animals cared for and tucked in for the evening, the keepers finally head home to their own celebrations, knowing they will be back to do it all over again on Boxing Day.

Zookeepers even have to work on Christmas Day

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World director Will Dorrell said: "People often imagine Christmas Day for zookeepers is all about the animals, and it really is - but there’s a big human cost to it too.

"Our team leave their families early, sometimes before the presents are opened, or they miss part of Christmas dinner, because the animals come first.

"They do it with real pride and a lot of love, and the animals get a lovely day because of that dedication. It’s a busy, happy shift, and then we’re straight back in again on Boxing Day to make sure everyone’s looked after just the same."