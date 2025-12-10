Children left 'disappointed' by lack of Santa at Telford Christmas lights switch-on event are assured he will be there next year

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council has been told that Father Christmas has already been booked for the 2026 edition of the biggest event that it organises.

Monday’s (December 8) full council meeting was told that the council’s new events officer had been “thrown in at the deep end” with only six days to prepare for the event at The Parade on November 23.

Ava Clarkson, the council's deputy clerk and events officer, said she had been “executing someone else’s plan” but was praised for doing “an amazing job” despite the challenge.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council met on Monday, December 8. Picture: LDRS

The officer has presented the council with a list of changes that she plans to make for next year’s big gathering.

“We didn’t have a Santa this year but I’ve already booked one for next year,” the officer told the meeting. Her report recorded that the absence of Santa was a “significant disappointment” for the children.

Parish councillor Jay Gough, who supports community events by dressing up as Batman, was present on the day.

Telford Batman, aka Jay Gough. Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

The meeting was given other feedback about the event, including that the lights were switched on too early, that the food and rides were too expensive and some of the entertainment went on for too long.

Councillors gave the events officer full authority to decide how to spend the budget that she is given.

Next year is likely to include more paid staff as only three volunteers attended, leaving the limited support crew “humping and dumping” tables, the meeting was told.

Councillors heard that that the plan is to have a community event in the parish every month, depending on the events officer’s assessment of what can be done within the budget.