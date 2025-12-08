Jay Gough, from Donnington, is returning to Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford after a successful visit last year.

The former soldier has been dressing up as Batman for the last six years to help the local community and give his own mental health a boost.

So far, more than £300 has been raised for his visit.

Telford Batman, aka Jay Gough, is on mission to bring joy to children in hospital at Christmas. Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

“I’m on cloud nine right now,” said Jay. “I’m hoping to raise lots of money for gifts for the ward, and also if people would like to donate selection boxes, that would be fantastic as well.

“We’re trying to do a good thing for all the families, children, nurses and everyone who’s involved with the children’s ward at PRH.

“We’re hoping this year is going to be successful as last year.

“So far I have managed to raise £310 through the wonderful donations of nine kind people, but I am confident we will get much more as people some across the post on Facebook as it's been shared quite a lot.

“Also Ben, the manager at St George's Co-op is doing a hamper raffle for us with the proceeds being donated when it's finished.

“My Chief Elf, Amanda Mottershaw, arranged that with him and she will be joining the visit to the hospital with some of her friends also as elves.

“I have had one donation of quite a decent amount of arts and crafts supplies from another gentleman, and I have one chap popping over in the week with some selection boxes but that's it so far.

“If anyone would like to donate they can contact me through the Telford Batman Facebook page over messenger or WhatsApp. I can either provide bank details or a PayPal link, whichever is best for them. Or if anyone wishes to drop anything round I'll give them my home address.

“I'm hoping to raise as much as possible, and anything left over from the hospital visit will be donated to worthy causes in the Donnington area and further afield. “

If you would like to support Jay’s cause and chip in with some goodies for the kids, you can get in touch with him on his Telford Batman Facebook page: facebook.com/TelfordBatman/?locale=en_GB