Dream come true for Telford superfan, 4, after family's year-long quest to see Thomas the Tank Engine balloon

A young Thomas the Tank Engine superfan has seen his "dream come true" after his family's year-long quest to see a hot air balloon of the fictional locomotive came to a wholesome end in his hometown.

Four-year-old Albert Bratley, described by his mum as “the biggest Thomas fan”, first hoped to see the balloon of the beloved blue engine at the 2024 Telford Balloon Fiesta - but poor weather meant the balloon could not be displayed.

Undeterred, he and his parents, Natalie and Ryan and younger brother Henry (2), traveled from Shropshire to the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta earlier this month in search of the inflatable Thomas.

After waiting patiently, the family returned home on Sunday afternoon Thomas-less – only to discover that the engine had been inflated later that day, during their drive home.

Albert Bratley, 4, was described by his mum as 'the biggest Thomas fan'. Photo: Bristol Balloon Collectors

Determined not to give up, Natalie shared the family’s story with Thomas' keepers - Bristol Balloon Collectors - ahead of the return of this year’s Telford event.

Touched, the display team, who said they were "eager not to disappoint", invited the family to join the crew for a very special experience.

A spokesperson for Bristol Balloon Collectors said: "With Thomas all packed into the van and a good looking weather forecast we decided to invite Albert and Henry to join our crew and see the big blue tank engine up close and personal."

Welcoming the family into the arena, the team gave them a guided tour and presented the two boys with their own Thomas hot air balloon pin badge.

Touched by the family's year-long quest, the display team invited the family to join the crew for a very special experience. Pictured, 2-year-old Henry and 4-year-old Albert with parents, Natalie Dobbs and Ryan Bratley. Photo: Bristol Balloon Collectors

Afterwards, the family joined the team in deflating the giant balloon, helping to push the air out before it was packed away – earning themselves the title of honorary Bristol Balloon Collectors crew members.

The Bristol Balloon Collectors spokesperson said: "They certainly earned their stripes and what an amazing crew they were! A massive thank you to Albert, Henry, Natalie and Ryan for becoming honorary Bristol balloon Collectors crew members.

"They loved it so much they even came back to help with Rupert. It was certainly our pleasure to meet you all and make one little boy's dream come true."