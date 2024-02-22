Newport Photographic Club members put focus on architecture

Members took part in the annual Committee Cup where Colin and Maria Macklin judged the entries.

Colin selected the winners in the Intermediate section and Maria judged the Advanced section.

Arches by Steve Rex

The Intermediate Shield has been renamed The Jim Strachan Shield in memory of our club’s first Chairman who died suddenly at Christmas 2023

In the Advanced section, the winner was Steve Rex with Arches.

Marina Bay Singapore by Dave Collier

the runner-up was Howard Broadbent with Metropolitan Cathedral while Norman O’Neill – View to the High Altar, Peter Humphrys – Living in a Box and Bob Colman – Jaipur Palace Observatory made up the top five.

Alan Fowler with Windows was sixth.

The Intermediate section was won by Brian Truslove with Windows to the Past.

The runner up was Chris Farmer with Scotney Castle, third was Dave Collier with Marina Bay Singapore and Christine Walford was fourth with Maui Space Telescope.

Scotney Castle by Chris Farmer

Caron Michael – Battersea Towers – and Dave Collier – Tuileries Puddle – made up the top six while Rob Gormley – Gosh, That’s a One! – and Ian Garnham – It Makes Sense to Him – were highly commended.

The club also had a talk from Andrew Fusek-Peters, an internationally published photographer from Church Stretton, who specialises in wildlife and landscapes of Shropshire.

His images appear regularly in the national press and his talk on butterflies and birds in flight was very well received by a large audience. Upcoming events include an evening of member’s travelogues, a competition against Tettenhall Wood Photographic Club and a talk on fine arty photography from David Garthwaite.

As part of its 40th anniversary events, the club will be having a display of prints at the Guildhall and a rolling display of projected images at The Hub in Newport High Street in March and April. The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details of the club are at newportphotoclub.com.